SP-BSP alliance 'selfish', people will reject: Dushyant Gautam

Terming the alliance between the and the BSP in as "selfish", BJP on Tuesday said the parties are doing injustice to their activists by bringing two ideologically different forces together.

Citing examples of animosity between (SP) chief and supremo Mayawati, the said people of are feeling deprived by the decision of alliance and will reject it in the 2019

"It is a selfish alliance. The two parties, who have had strong animosity and no ideological connection, have decided to come together just for the sake of votes. People of UP are feeling deprived by their decision," Gautam said at the state here.

"Mayawati once said she would never join hands with the On the other hand, had said he can never consider Mayawati as his sister. They are doing injustice by bringing two parties together who are ideologically poles apart," he claimed.

Gautam further claimed that the SP, BSP or Lalu Prasad's are not political parties but parties run by certain families and are trying to form an alliance against the BJP just to save their own chairs.

He also questioned the legitimacy of an opposition alliance without the in Uttar Pradesh, where it is one of the prime political parties.

Talking about the possibility of an anti-BJP alliance in 2019, Gautam said if any such alliance happens, the BJP is "more than prepared" to defeat them.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee's mega anti-BJP rally in Kolkata on January 19, which is expected to be attended by a number of senior opposition leaders, he said all the parties which have become weak in their own states are trying to revive themselves by coming together.

"All these parties have become weak in their respective states. That's why they are trying to come together to increase their vote share. But they have no ideological affinity. We have also lost three elections but have not shifted from our ideology. Our party has an image and a good will of nation building. People of the country know everything. They will be rejected," he added.

--IANS

mgr/ssp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)