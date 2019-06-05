JUST IN
Woman killed by gunmen in J&K's Pulwama

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a woman and injured a minor boy on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police sources said.

The woman identified as Nigeena was critically wouded in the shooting in Narbal village of Kakapora area.

"Sifted to a hospital she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. A minor boy also sustained injuries in the attack. He is being treated," the sources said.

Search was underway to nab the gunmen.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 10:42 IST

