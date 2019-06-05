Woman killed by gunmen in J&K's Pulwama

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a woman and injured a minor boy on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police sources said.

The woman identified as Nigeena was critically wouded in the shooting in Narbal village of Kakapora area.

"Sifted to a hospital she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. A minor boy also sustained in the attack. He is being treated," the sources said.

Search was underway to nab the gunmen.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)