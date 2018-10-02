World's first full-scale Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

US-based Technologies (HyperloopTT) on Tuesday unveiled its first full-scale capsule at Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, which will be ready for passengers in 2019.

The 32-metre "Quintero One" passenger capsule will be delivered to HyperloopTT's research and development centre in Toulouse, France, for additional assembly and integration into the system before it is used on one of the first commercial tracks, the company said in a statement.

"In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers," said Bibop Gresta, of HyperloopTT.

"Since we have taken major steps in solving government regulations with our safety certification guidelines and insurance frameworks, we are now closer than ever to bringing to the world," Gresta added.

The 5-tonne capsule has 72 sensors, 75,000 rivets and 7,200 square metres of fibre. It is constructed completely out of HyperloopTT's "Vibranium", a specially made dual-layer smart composite material.

"The creation of this capsule represents over a year long journey of the best expertise in design, engineering and the development of cutting edge materials," said Dirk Ahlborn, HyperloopTT

HyperloopTT in May this year proposed to set up the system in India's state, connecting Anantapur-Amaravati- and as part of 700- integrated public transit system.

The government earlier signed a pact with the Richard Branson-led to build the Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop.

HyperloopTT is also set to build the first Hyperloop system in as the company struck a deal in the country to build a test track in province.

