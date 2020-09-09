Bird watching with Sálim Ali

Our terrace penthouse adjoins a lovely small public park with many tall trees and some water bodies.

The summer heat was on us until a month ago and the cuckoo-shrike’s early morning call used to wake us up. It was “a rising crescendo of coo-hoo coohoos, followed by cooroo-cooroos as a signing off.” He often sat on a rusty shield-bearer, flicking his feathers like “a nervous gentleman tugging at his tie, an action rendering identification easy at a distance.” These vintage observations are from the ten-volume masterwork Birds of India and Pakistan by ...