Don't ask, don't tell…

The superficiality of defence-related questions that our lawmakers pose in Parliament to the government, and the defence ministry's dismissive and incomplete responses to those queries underline a worrying indifference to questions of national defence at the highest level.

The military accounts for 16-18 per cent of central government spending — the single largest outgo. Setting aside national security for a moment, the economic argument alone should be enough to encourage sharper interrogation from our lawmakers, and greater endeavour by the government to reassure the country ...