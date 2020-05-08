Every unhappy family…

Whatever else the post-Corona world may look like, at least some of us are likely to come out of our forced isolation feeling a little less inadequate about our reading list having finally caught up with the “great unread”— the books we so enthusiastically bought once upon a time , always wanted to read, but never got round to doing it.

For this column, I’ve picked two such books— Leonid Tsypkin’s Summer in Baden-Baden: From the life of Dostoyevsky , and Peter Taylor’s A Summons from Memphis both coincidentally published the same year (1987) to ...