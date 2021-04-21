With the massive second wave of Covid threatening to overwhelm lives, health and livelihoods across the country, the present is deeply depressing. So, let me avert my gaze to indulge in a small historical anecdote, with a personal twist. Fifty years ago, we were living in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

I was in the final year of my PhD at Harvard, while my wife was doing hers at nearby Tufts University. In January 1971, we had just returned from a few weeks in Islamabad where my father was then the Indian High Commissioner. So, we were well-briefed on the momentous events taking place in the two ...