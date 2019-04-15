Happy tidings, but…

By predicting near-normal rainfall in the coming monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has opted to toe a line distinctly different from the other domestic and international weather forecasters, most of which foresee below-normal rainfall this year. The IMD expects the total rainfall in the 2019 monsoon season (June to September) to be 96 per cent of the long-period average.

This is in contrast to the prediction of below normal (93 per cent) rainfall by the private weather agency, Skymet, and similar projections made by some foreign weather bureaus. The dissimilarity in ...