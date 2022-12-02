Just when things lookâ€¦: Beware the surprise that catches you unprepared

Two things have started looking like certainties for India. One is its continued rise as an economic power in an otherwise troubled global economy. The second is the continued dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with assured electoral victories and, failing that, post-election shenanigans to capture power. A sub-set of the second is the growing dependence of the BJP on Narendra Modi as a super-sized vote-getter, almost on an Indira Gandhi scale, and on the election-management expertise of Amit Shah, the no-nonsense home minister.