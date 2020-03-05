Letter to BS: Shortage of doctors may hit Coronavrirus prevention

This refers to the editorial “Way forward on coronavirus” (March 5). Indeed, this crisis, like any other, will test not only our preparedness, but how much progress we have made in research and development in the pharmaceutical sector. Presently, shortage of doctors and trained staff is a serious issue. Tackling it in the metro cities cannot be that challenging, but in smaller cities and villages, it will be really difficult to handle. It is the times like this when the poor doctor-to-patient ratio troubles us, as against 1:1,000 WHO recommendation, we have 1:1,457 ratio. The general public need to be clearly and regularly communicated about the quarantine facilities; the hospital staff also needs to be trained about the dos and don’ts. Last, but never the least, clear and transparent communication between au­tho­ri­ti­es and people will go a long way in ensuring that there is no unnecessary panic among people.

Bal Govind, Noida

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number