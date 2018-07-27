Moo! Why cows more precious than women and Muslims in this country

Dear sanskari terrorists, Moo! Hope this friendly sound calms and comforts you, in preparation for what I have to say. It seems safer to prep you these days, when you are on a hair trigger from the stress of defending the honour of cows, Brahmins, and women.

I’m going by Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini, who recently said, “People should respect the points of belief of any country, society or religion…when Humayun was dying, he summoned Babur. And he had said that if you want to rule Hindustan…It is necessary to respect cows, Brahmins and ...