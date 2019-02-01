Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose. The New Year is full of old stuff

Wise old people are always saying things like, ‘Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose’, which is French for ‘Remember the Bastille? —Love, The Yellow Vests’. History repeats itself—same pizza, different toppings.

For instance, the polar vortex is back! Wasn’t it just here, in 2014? This week the US midwest found itself cryogenically suspended in temperatures of -28ºF (-33ºC), with wind chill up to -70ºF (-56ºC). If you find it hard to relate to those numbers, news reports tell you to think of it as ...