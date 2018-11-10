The more things change…

The current tussle between the RBI and the government over the former’s reserves is not the first one. There was a similar tussle 32 years ago in 1986. The newly appointed finance secretary, S Venkitaramanan, looked around and found that the government was desperately short of money.

He then identified two possible sources for augmenting government revenue. One was the traditional one of imposing a higher statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), which would make the RBI give the government cheap loans. The other was the RBI’s profits, called surplus. R N Malhotra was ...