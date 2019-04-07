Tomorrow, tomorrow and …

As things stand, the United Kingdom could leave the European Union (EU) on April 12, almost certainly without a deal, or on May 22 or June 30 with or with without a deal, or on March 29, 2020, with or without a deal. Alternatively, it could choose to remain in the union by revoking Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, the clause under which members can voluntarily leave.

All options are on the table as confusion over Brexit intensifies, and businesses on both sides of the channel continue in a state of limbo. A frustrated EU 27 had refused a second extension of June 30 to the ...