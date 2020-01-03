When connectivity connects…

Last week, I saw a group of drivers and security guards outside our building watching videos of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens on their smartphones.

Each one of them was on a different social media platforms - From Hike to Facebook Lite to TikTok and even Instagram. "To think that till last year, I would have watched television to stay abreast with what's happening," one commented. "I think if 2019 was the year of the smartphone - in 2020, cheap internet and social networking sites will probably rule our ...