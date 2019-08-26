Who regulates public sector banks?

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel, in a speech titled “Banking Regulatory Powers Should Be Ownership Neutral” in March 2018 argued that though the RBI was the banking regulator, the powers to regulate public sector banks (PSBs) were held by the government.

The government of India (GoI) regulates PSBs under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970; the Bank Nationalisation Act, 1980; and the State Bank of India Act, 1955. Dr Patel argued that Section 51 of the Banking Regulation Act (1949) explicitly states that the RBI ...