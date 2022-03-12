Why the Modi-Shah BJP loses

The headline of this week’s column may seem risqué, but here is why it isn’t. The BJP, since its rise under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, has been an election-winning cavalry. But it has also lost some.

With its sweep in Uttar Pradesh and three other states now, the air is overloaded with gyan from the entire pundit class on why and how the BJP wins. It is important, and interesting therefore, to step away and examine when, how and why it loses. And lose it does. If in any doubt, check out how much of India the BJP controlled at its peak in early 2018, 2019, and now. ...