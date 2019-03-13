Here's why investors should enter quality mid-caps with a 5-year horizon­

Over the past month, the S&P BSE Smallcap Index (11.5 per cent) and the S&P BSE Midcap Index (7.8 per cent) have both outpaced the Sensex (4.8 per cent). After the pain that investors have experienced in these stocks for more than a year, they are wondering if this is the beginning of a fresh rally, and if they should re-enter them.

Bouncing back: The year 2017 was a very good one for mid- and small-cap stocks. While the BSE Midcap Index had risen 46.91 per cent and the Small-cap Index was up 57.76 per cent, the Sensex had registered a more sedate gain of 28.06 per cent. The trend ...