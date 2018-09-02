What's on offer: Axis Bank to BoB, shop around for best fixed deposit rates

By stretching your investment tenure slightly, and hunting for good rates across banks, you can improve your returns from fixed deposits . When investing in fixed deposits (FDs), it pays to scan rates across tenures.

Sometimes, by stretching your tenure a little, you can get a better rate FD rates also vary across banks. Rates offered by small finance banks are, for instance, more attractive and go as high as 9 per cent (9.5 per cent for senior citizens) Strike a good balance between returns and safety by spreading your FD investments across larger and smaller ...