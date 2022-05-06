Will implement CAA after Covid wave subsides: Amit Shah in Bengal

-
ALSO READ
UP govt drops notices to seize properties of anti-CAA protesters
Withdrawn 274 recovery notices against anti-CAA protestors: UP govt to SC
HC issues notice to Delhi police on Sharjeel's bail plea in sedition case
Lankan Tamil leaders write to Stalin, seek Centre's help for Amendment 13
What is the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021?
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the ruling Trinamool Congres (TMC) in West Bengal of “spreading canards” about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said that the law would be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic has ended.
He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not rest till it uprooted the tyrannical rule of the TMC and restored democracy in West Bengal. Addressing a public rally in Siliguri town of North Bengal he also said that the saffron party would continue to fight against the ‘cut-money’ culture (extortion), corruption and political violence.
“I want to thank the people of north Bengal for raising BJP's tally in Bengal Assembly to 77 from three. The BJP won't rest till it uprooted the TMC's tyrannical rule. We had hoped that Mamata Banerjee would rectify herself after being voted to power for the third time. We waited for an entire year for her to rectify herself, but she didn't change. It is the ruler's law that prevails in the state,” he stated.
The Union home minister claimed that Banerjee always misled Gorkhas for vested political interests. “Didi has always misled Gorkha brothers and sisters. I have come today to tell them that if there is one party that thinks in the interest of Gorkhas, it is the BJP,” he said.
“We have given assurance that a permanent political solution to all problems will be found within the limits of the Constitution,” he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU