Donald Trump's former admitted Thursday that he paid a man in 2015 to to favour Trump as he began running for the presidency.

Cohen confirmed a report that in early 2015 he paid the of a small firm, John Gauger, to write computer script that would place multiple votes for Trump in an of broadcaster

They repeated the effort in an of website Drudge Report, which is popular with conservatives.

Cohen, who also paid to create a account to promote himself, confirmed the main elements of the Journal story. "What I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn't deserve it," he wrote on

Cohen, who was the real estate billionaire's right-hand-man and fixer at in at the time, pleaded guilty last year to charges that he violated by arranging hush payments ahead of the 2016 election to women who claimed credibly to have had extramarital affairs with Trump.

Cohen implicated Trump in that crime, saying he directed the payments.

The lawyer, 52, was sentenced to three months in jail for the and other charges.

But his incarceration has been delayed while he provides support to ongoing investigations into possible Trump campaign collusion with and Trump's finances.

He is scheduled to testify to the newly Democratic-controlled on February 7 on his work for Trump.

The Journal report said Gauger, who is at Liberty University, an evangelical Christian school in Virginia, was paid over USD 12,000 in cash for the job, allegedly less than the USD 50,000 he was promised.

Cohen disputed that, insisting that was paid by check.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)