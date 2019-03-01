Pak court dismisses plea to stop the release of IAF pilot

The on Friday dismissed a Pakistani citizen's plea to stop the imminent release of the captured Wing

detained the (IAF) on Wednesday following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his fighter jet was downed.

The government on Thursday decided to release him as "a first step" to open negotiations with to de-escalate tension after a terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

A Pakistani citizen had filed the petition in the (IHC) to stop the imminent release of Varthaman, saying he committed crime against the country and should be put on trial here.

The petition in the IHC sought the court's order to stop from handing over the

The petitioner said the Indian pilot had violated the airspace of to bomb the country and therefore he committed crime against Pakistan and should face trial here.

The court has admitted the petition for hearing. IHC will hear the petition ahead of the Indian pilot's handing over to

Abhinanadan is likely to be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Friday afternoon.

"The Indian pilot will be handed over to Indian likely around 4pm," a source in Pakistan Rangers told

Strict security measures have been taken at the Wagah border.

