RoohAfza back in market after temporary shortage: Hamdard Laboratories

-
ALSO READ
Family rift behind disappearing Rooh Afza, but company denies
Hamdard Pakistan offers RoohAfza supply for India's shortage
MAHE - only private Indian University featured in QS World Rankings
Rajkummar Rao's next a horror comedy titled 'Rooh-Afza'
Eight-yr-old killed, sister injured after being hit by mini truck
-
RoohAfza-maker Hamdard Laboratories India said Thursday its popular drink is now available in the market after a temporary shortage due to short supply of certain herbal ingredients.
According to the company, supply shortage along with unprecedented demand due to Ramzan month and peak summer season exerted pressure on RoohAfza's availability.
"RoohAfza is now available in the market and can be bought from major retail stores and grocery outlets across the country," Hamdard Laboratories said.
Earlier, some media reports suggested that the reason behind supply shortage could be a rift amongst RoohAfza founder's family and not herbal shortage.
The company, however, said, "The organisation urges discerning consumers and the trade not to be misled by incorrect information being circulated online and in print about non-availability of RoohAfza".
The issues were more highlighted after Hamdard Laboratories Pakistan from across the border offered to supply RoohAfza to India via Wagah border in Amritsar in view of the shortage here for the ongoing Ramzan period.
In 1906, Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed had laid the foundation of Hamdard Dawakhana in one of the by lanes of Old Delhi and in 1907 launched RoohAfza.
Following partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, his elder son stayed in India, while the younger son migrated to Pakistan and started Hamdard in Karachi and had launched RoohAfza there.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU