RoohAfza-maker Laboratories said Thursday its popular drink is now available in the market after a temporary due to short supply of certain herbal ingredients.

According to the company, supply along with unprecedented demand due to Ramzan month and peak summer season exerted pressure on RoohAfza's availability.

"RoohAfza is now available in the market and can be bought from major and grocery outlets across the country," Laboratories said.

Earlier, some suggested that the reason behind supply could be a rift amongst RoohAfza founder's family and not herbal shortage.

The company, however, said, "The organisation urges discerning consumers and the trade not to be misled by incorrect information being circulated online and in print about non-availability of RoohAfza".

The issues were more highlighted after Laboratories from across the border offered to supply RoohAfza to via Wagah border in in view of the shortage here for the ongoing Ramzan period.

In 1906, had laid the foundation of Hamdard Dawakhana in one of the by lanes of Old and in 1907 launched RoohAfza.

Following partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, his elder son stayed in India, while the younger son migrated to and started Hamdard in and had launched RoohAfza there.

