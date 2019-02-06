Trump says talks with Taliban 'constructive', hopes to reach political settlement in Afghan

Informing that his administration is holding "constructive talks" with the Taliban, US said Wednesday that after two decades of war in Afghanistan, the hour has come to at least try for peace.

In his second annual address, Trump said he has accelerated America's negotiations to reach a political settlement in

"Our troops have fought with unmatched valour -- and thanks to their bravery, we are now able to pursue a to this long and bloody conflict," the US said.

"In Afghanistan, my administration is holding constructive talks with a number of Afghan groups, including the As we make progress in these negotiations, we will be able to reduce our troop presence and focus on counter-terrorism," Trump said in his address to the joint session of

Currently there are 14,000 US troops stationed in

"We do not know whether we will achieve an agreement -- but we do know that after two decades of war, the hour has come to at least try for peace," Trump said.

However, he warned opponents of any misadventure against the

"Above all, friend and foe alike must never doubt this Nation's power and will to defend our people. Eighteen years ago, terrorists attacked the USS Cole -- and last month American forces killed one of the leaders of the attack," he added.

