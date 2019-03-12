Two pilots killed in China's naval plane crash

-
A Chinese naval plane crashed during a training mission in the southern island province of Hainan on Tuesday, killing both the pilots, the Chinese navy said.
The plane crashed during a training exercise near the southern island province, it said.
There were no casualties on the ground and an investigation is underway, the navy said in a statement.
