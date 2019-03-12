JUST IN
Business Standard

Two pilots killed in China's naval plane crash

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

A Chinese naval plane crashed during a training mission in the southern island province of Hainan on Tuesday, killing both the pilots, the Chinese navy said.

The plane crashed during a training exercise near the southern island province, it said.

There were no casualties on the ground and an investigation is underway, the navy said in a statement.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 15:00 IST

