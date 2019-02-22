JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US aid for Venezuela lands in Curacao

UK acknowledges key trade deals won't be ready by Brexit day
Business Standard

UN says North Korea has asked for help on food shortages

AP  |  United Nation 

The United Nations says North Korea's government has asked for help from international humanitarian groups to combat food shortages.

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that food production figures provided by North Korea show "there is a food gap of about 1.4 million tons expected for 2019, and that's crops including rice, wheat, potato and soybeans."

Dujarric says the UN has "expressed and will continue to express our concern about the deteriorating food security situation" in North Korea.

He says the UN "at various levels" is consulting with the North Korean government "to further understand the impact of food security on the most vulnerable people, in order to take early action to address the humanitarian needs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements