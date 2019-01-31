Exclusive: Sri Lanka halts imports of Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder pending asbestos tests

COLOMBO (Reuters) - has halted imports of Baby Powder until the company proves its product is free from cancer-causing asbestos, two government officials and the product's told

Stocks of the product already in can still be sold, but there will be no new imports of the talc, a popular across and much of Asia, until J&J India, from where Sri Lanka imports the product, provides fresh test results.

On Dec. 14, reported that the U.S. drugs and group knew for decades that lurked in its Baby Powder, leading to tests in several countries, including in

The report was based on thousands of pages of company memos, internal reports, and other confidential documents.

J&J has described the story as "one-sided, false, and inflammatory".

Kamal Jayasinghe, of Sri Lanka's (NMRA), which is part of the health ministry, said it had informed the distributor, A.Baur & Co., that it would require further tests for it to continue importing the powder.

"We have held their re-registration and informed the distributor to submit quality reports from an accredited laboratory to ensure there is no in their products," told Reuters.

The license for A.Baur & Co to import the product expired in December, a second person at the NMRA said.

Shalutha Perera, for A.Baur, told Reuters the firm has informed J&J in of the suspension of the licensing process.

" directly handles all the regulatory matters," he said.

said the NMRA contacted A.Baur in December regarding new testing.

A for declined to comment on the halt of shipments to Sri Lanka but said the company "is in full compliance with current Indian regulatory requirements for the and testing of our talc".

"We are fully cooperating with the and are awaiting results from their testing," she added.

The said the product was routinely tested by both suppliers and independent labs to ensure it is free of asbestos.

(Reporting by and Ranga Sirilal, additional reporting and writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Martin Howell, Robert Birsel)

