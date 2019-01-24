Ghosn resigned from Renault last night - French finance minister

-
ALSO READ
France urges Renault to replace Carlos Ghosn
Ghosn not currently fit to lead Renault, says French finance minister
Renault appoints provisional leadership, retains Ghosn as chairman
Carlos Ghosn remains Renault CEO after arrest, with new deputy
Nissan hopes Renault will listen about Ghosn misconduct
-
PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn has resigned from French carmaker Renault, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg Television in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"Carlos Ghosn just resigned last night," said Le Maire.
Renault's board will meet on Thursday to replace Ghosn, in a move that could help ease tensions with alliance partner Nissan following Ghosn's arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.
The meeting will start at 0900 GMT and consider the proposed appointment of outgoing Michelin boss Jean-Dominique Senard as chairman and the promotion of Ghosn's deputy Thierry Bollore to CEO, three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Myriam Rivet; editing by Darren Schuettler)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU