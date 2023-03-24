BS Bankerâ€ˆofâ€ˆtheâ€ˆYear: S Jagdishan steered HDFC Bank through Covid pandemic

Within months of Sashidhar Jagdishan taking charge as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of in October 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the lender — the country’s largest private-sector bank, with a balance sheet of over Rs 15 trillion at end-March 2020 — from acquiring new credit card customers, and imposed a moratorium on the launch of its Digital 2.0 programme. This was in response to repeated outages at the bank’s internet and mobile banking platforms.