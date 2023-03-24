JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Bankerâ€ˆofâ€ˆtheâ€ˆYear: S Jagdishan steered HDFC Bank through Covid pandemic

Sashidhar Jagdishan navigated his first term as MD & CEO of HDFC Bank amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a regulatory embargo. Newer challenges await him in his second term

Topics
BS Banking Annual | HDFC Bank | Banker

Subrata Panda & Manojit Saha 

Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank
Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank

Within months of Sashidhar Jagdishan taking charge as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Bank in October 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the lender — the country’s largest private-sector bank, with a balance sheet of over Rs 15 trillion at end-March 2020 — from acquiring new credit card customers, and imposed a moratorium on the launch of its Digital 2.0 programme. This was in response to repeated outages at the bank’s internet and mobile banking platforms.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 06:13 IST

