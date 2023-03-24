JUST IN
Technology round table: Security is non-negotiable, and for every customer
Back to the drawing board: Fintech firms review their business models
BS Banking Annual: Sidbi to offer finance firms support for micro-lending
BS Bankerâ€ˆofâ€ˆtheâ€ˆYear: S Jagdishan steered HDFC Bank through Covid pandemic
BS Banking Annual: Fingers crossed
Banks are in a sweet spot with robust profits, net NPAs at a decadal low
Firm credit growth reflects India's underlying economic fundamentals: Das
How did a five-member external jury select the BS Banker of the Year?
Scripting a new beginning: NBFCs are well-placed to pursue growth
A 'less cash' society is more achievable than a 'cashless' one: Experts
You are here: Home » Specials Â» News
BS Bankerâ€ˆofâ€ˆtheâ€ˆYear: S Jagdishan steered HDFC Bank through Covid pandemic
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BS Banking Annual: Sidbi to offer finance firms support for micro-lending

Sidbi is also actively working on putting money in incubators and accelerators

Topics
BS Banking Annual | SIDBI | Business Standard

Sharleen Dâ€™Souza 

Sivasubramanian Ramann
Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairman and managing director, Sidbi

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) is once again looking to bring capital to microfinance institutions (MFIs). Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairman and managing director, said the bank has started identifying finance companies to give them enhanced support for micro- lending.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Banking Annual

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 06:14 IST

`
.