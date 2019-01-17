IPO market is double-edged sword for the PE investors: S Sriniwasan

Kotak Realty Fund, part of Kotak Investment Advisors, made exits of $350 million last year, among a very few private equity (PE) funds to do so in dull property markets. S Sriniwasan, managing director at Kotak Investment Advisors, discusses real estate markets and the PE segment in an interaction with Raghavendra Kamath. Edited excerpts: There were reports that you are raising a bo­u­quet of PE funds, including real estate ones.

Not at present. It takes a long while to get approvals. We want to ensure we have filed papers with Sebi (the markets regulator) and have ...