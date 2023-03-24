JUST IN
India faces basic contradiction in drafting policies for renewables sector
Business Standard

Sovereign green bonds a benchmark for private green funding: RBI DG Rao

One of the challenges in scaling up green finance is the availability of a robust ecosystem for third-party verification and assessment of green credentials

Topics
Green bonds | BFSI | sovereign bonds

Bhaskar Dutta 

M Rajeshwar Rao
M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

The pricing of the Centre’s sovereign green bond can act as a benchmark for private sector players’ fund-raises through rupee bonds for environmental, social and governance (ESG) linkages, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said while addressing the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in December.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 06:00 IST

