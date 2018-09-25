Asia Cup 2018, Ind vs Afg: Afghanistan's spin trio to test India's batting

After qualifying for the Final, India will up against resurgent Afghanistan in their last Super clash at in United Arab Emirates today. India made it to the finals crushing Pakistan by 9 wickets while Afghanistan are coming into their last Asia Cup match after losing to Bangladesh in a last over thriller which they lost by 3 runs. In an inconsequential match, India might make some changes in their playing 11 and test their bench strength.

India and Afghanistan Asia Cup Journey



On Sunday, India made a mockery of Pakistan's below-par target of 237 with the opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitching together a 210-run stand to guide the Men-in-Blue to a 9-wicket win en-route the September 28 final. India had earlier defeated Bangladesh in their first Super 4 match, to remain as the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes. While Pakistan managed to win a last-over thriller over the Afghans by 3 wickets, Bangladesh on Sunday pipped Afghanistan by 3 runs to set up a virtual semi-final with Pakistan on Wednesday.

India team news



Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench. In such a scenario, Lokesh Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final. India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan team news



On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts. Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a total in excess of 250 on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up. Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage. With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the sides:



India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/K L Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M S Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzuvendra Chahal



Afghanistan playing 11: Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam



India vs Pakistan match live streaming details



Pool A encounter of Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.

India vs Pakistan Toss prediction



Both the captains – Rohit Sharma and Asghar Afghan— will look to win the toss and bowl first. Since, at teams batting first won only 9 matches while team bowling first won 16 matches.

Here are the squads of both teams



India Asia Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar



Afghanistan Asia Cup squad: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.



