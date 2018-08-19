Asian Games 2018: India's Day 1 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

-
ALSO READ
Asian Games 2018: Medal hopes high as Indian athletes prepare hard
Asian Games 2018: India fields a squad of bridge players for the first time
Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony highlights: Neeraj leads India contingent
Commonwealth Games 2018: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins gold, P Gururaja silver
CWG 2018 at Gold Coast: Saina gets India Gold in badminton, now tally at 19
-
On the first day of Asian Games 2018, Indian contingent has a packed schedule. The men's Kabaddi team will play two matches on Day 1 in Asiad 2018, one in the afternoon while the second game will be held in the evening. The women’s hockey team, the 10m rifle and pistol shooters, wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia and the men’s badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will all be in action on August 19. The women's hockey will clash with the host nation at 7:00 pm (IST)
Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 1 full schedule:
Time: 8:30 am IST
Shooting: Trap Men Qualification (Day 1)
Indian participants: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Lakshay
Event: Trap Women Qualification (Day 1)
Time: 7:00 am (IST)
Indian participants: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar
Event: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team (Qualification), Finals: 12:00 pm (IST)
Time: 8:00 am (IST)
Indian participants: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar
Event: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Qualification), Finals: 3:20 pm (IST)
Time: 10 am (IST)
Indian Participants: Manu Baker, Abhishek Verma
Event: Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match, India vs Japan
Time: 8:00 am (IST)
Event: Men's Kabaddi match
Time: 1 pm, India vs Bangladesh
Time: 6 pm, India vs Sri Lanka
Event: Women's Hockey Pool B
Time: 7:00 pm (IST), India vs Indonesia
Event: Men's Team Badminton
Time: 1:00 pm (IST), India vs Maldives
Event: Women's Basketball
Time: 9:00 pm (IST), India vs Chinese Taipei
Event: Women's Handball
Time: 3:00 pm (IST), India vs China
Event: Women's Volleyball Prelims, Pool B
Time: 2:30 pm (IST), India vs South Korea
Event: Men's Freestyle Wrestling 57 Kg
Time: 12:25 pm (IST) onwards
India match: Nazarov Rustem (Turmekistan) vs Sandeep Tomar (India)
Event: Men's Freestyle Wrestling 74 Kg
Time: 11:40 am (IST) onwards
India wrestling match: Batirov Adam (Bahrain) vs Sushil Kumar (India)
Event: Men's freestyle Wrestling 65 Kg
Time: 1:05 pm (IST) onwards
India match: Bajrang (India) vs Khasanov Sirojiddin (Uzbekistan)
Event: Men's Freestyle 86 Kg
Time: 2:00 pm
India match: Pawan Kumar (India) vs Fahriansyah (Indonesia)
7.30 am onwards:
Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,
Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae
8.00 am onwards:
Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)
Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)
Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)
8.00 am onwards:
Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual
Women’s Sabre Individual
8.00 am onwards:
Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
8.00 am:
Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final
9.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches
9.00 am onwards:
Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls
9.30 am onwards:
Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches
10.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches
11.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches
12.00 pm onwards:
Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg
4.38 pm onwards: Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
5.30 pm:
Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches
6.00 pm onwards:
Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg
Asiad 2018 Day 1 live streaming details
The 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary. Asian Games opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app. National Broadcaster DD National will also broadcast the opening ceremony on terrestrial channels from 5:30 pm (IST) onwards.