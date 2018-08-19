Asian Games 2018: India's Day 1 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

On the first day of Asian Games 2018, Indian contingent has a packed schedule. The men's Kabaddi team will play two matches on Day 1 in Asiad 2018, one in the afternoon while the second game will be held in the evening. The women’s hockey team, the 10m rifle and pistol shooters, wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia and the men’s badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will all be in action on August 19. The women's hockey will clash with the host nation at 7:00 pm (IST)

Here's Day 1 full schedule:

Time: 8:30 am IST

Shooting: Trap Men Qualification (Day 1)

Indian participants: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Lakshay

Event: Trap Women Qualification (Day 1)

Time: 7:00 am (IST)

Indian participants: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar

Event: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team (Qualification), Finals: 12:00 pm (IST)

Time: 8:00 am (IST)

Indian participants: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar

Event: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Qualification), Finals: 3:20 pm (IST)

Time: 10 am (IST)

Indian Participants: Manu Baker, Abhishek Verma

Event: Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match, India vs Japan

Time: 8:00 am (IST)

Event: Men's Kabaddi match

Time: 1 pm, India vs Bangladesh

Time: 6 pm, India vs Sri Lanka

Event: Women's Hockey Pool B

Time: 7:00 pm (IST), India vs Indonesia

Event: Men's Team Badminton

Time: 1:00 pm (IST), India vs Maldives

Event: Women's Basketball

Time: 9:00 pm (IST), India vs Chinese Taipei

Event: Women's Handball

Time: 3:00 pm (IST), India vs China

Event: Women's Volleyball Prelims, Pool B

Time: 2:30 pm (IST), India vs South Korea

Event: Men's Freestyle Wrestling 57 Kg

Time: 12:25 pm (IST) onwards

India match: Nazarov Rustem (Turmekistan) vs Sandeep Tomar (India)

Event: Men's Freestyle Wrestling 74 Kg

Time: 11:40 am (IST) onwards

India wrestling match: Batirov Adam (Bahrain) vs Sushil Kumar (India)

Event: Men's freestyle Wrestling 65 Kg

Time: 1:05 pm (IST) onwards

India match: Bajrang (India) vs Khasanov Sirojiddin (Uzbekistan)

Event: Men's Freestyle 86 Kg

Time: 2:00 pm

India match: Pawan Kumar (India) vs Fahriansyah (Indonesia)

7.30 am onwards:

Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,

Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae

8.00 am onwards:

Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)

8.00 am onwards:

Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual

Women’s Sabre Individual

8.00 am onwards:

Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

8.00 am:

Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final

9.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches

9.00 am onwards:

Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

9.30 am onwards:

Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches

10.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches

11.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches

12.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

4.38 pm onwards: Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

5.30 pm:

Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches

6.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg



Day 1 live streaming details



The 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary. Asian Games opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app. National Broadcaster DD National will also broadcast the opening ceremony on terrestrial channels from 5:30 pm (IST) onwards.