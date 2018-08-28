Asian Games 2018: India's Day 11 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

India struck a half-century in terms of medal tally at the end of day 10 of the ongoing with nine medals on Tuesday. Manjit Singh claimed the lone gold when he emerged the fastest in Men's 800m Final followed closely by his compatriot Jinson Johnson who settled for a silver. India's Women's Compound Archery team started the day with a silver after losing their final against South Korea. The Men's Compound Archery was a tight affair as the scores were level even after the shootout. Korea emerged the eventual winner owing to their more hits on the bull's eye but that gave the Indian team another silver. One more silver was to follow shortly as P V Sindhu was defeated by Taiwanese Tai Tzuying 21-13, 21-16 in straight sets in the Women's Singles Gold Medal match.

The Indian table tennis team won its first-ever medal of the Asian Games when they lost their semi-final match against South Korea. Two more medals came in Kurash Women's competition: Balhara Pincky won the silver medal and Malaprabha Yallappa the bronze. To cap off a medal-laden evening, four Indian athletes Md. Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv participated in the Mixed Relay and managed a silver as they were bested only by Bahrain.

Other notable results of the day: WOMEN'S HEPTATHLON: Swapna Barman stands second overall (3481) points while Purnima Hembram is third (3424 points) after three events. The last three disciplines -- Long Jump, Javelin Throw, and 800m -- will be held on Wednesday.

Dutee Chand qualified for women's 200m final while Hima Das got disqualified after a false start

The men's hockey team thrashed Sri Lanka 20-0 in their final group match

India's medal tally in the now stands at 50 -- 9 gold, 19 silver, 22 bronze

India can add to their medal tally on the 11th day of the Asian Games 2018, especially in Athletics. Dutee Chand will participate in the Women's 200m Final. Swapna Barman also stands a glorious chance to win a medal as she is in the second spot after three events. Long Jump, Javelin Throw, and 800m await her on Wednesday.

Apart from the Athletics, the Indian contingent is staring at a packed schedule that includes a wide range of games.

Following is the schedule of the Indian contingent on the 11th day of the Asian Games here tomorrow.

ATHLETICS:

Men's 20km Walk: Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (4:30 AM IST)

Women's 20km Walk: Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur (4:40 AM IST)

Women's Heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram (7:30 AM IST)

Men's Triple Jump Final: Rakesh Babu Arayan Veettil, Arpinder Singh (4:45 PM IST)

Women's 200m Final: Dutee Chand (5:35 PM IST)

Men's 1500m Qualification: Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson (6:00 PM IST)

Men's 4x400m Qualification: India (6:45 PM IST)

BOXING:

Men's Light Fly(49kg) Quarterfinal: Amit vs Kim Jang Ryong (North Korea) (12:15 PM IST)

Men's Light Welter(64kg) Quarterfinal: Dheeraj vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia) (5:15 PM IST)

Men's Middle(75kg) Quarterfinal: Vikas Krishan vs Tnaglatihan Touheta Erbieke (China) (1:45 PM IST)

Women's Fly(51kg) Quarterfinal: Sarjubala Devi vs Chang Yuan (China) (2:15 PM IST)

BRIDGE: (8:00 AM IST onwards)

CANOE-KAYAKING:

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men: India (7:20 AM IST)

Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men:Ching Ching Sing Arambam/Naocha Singh Laitonjam (9:00 AM IST)

CYCLING:

Women's Omnium (Scratch Race): Manorama Devi (7:30 AM IST)

Men's Sprint Qualification: Esow, Ranjit Singh (7:50 AM IST)

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit: Manjeet Singh (8:35 AM IST)

HANDBALL:

Men's Main Round Group 3: India vs Indonesia (12:30 PM IST)

HOCKEY:

Women's Semifinal: India vs China (6:30 PM IST)

JUDO: (Starting at 7:30 AM IST)

KURASH: (Starting 12:30 PM IST)

Women's 63kg: Binisha Biju Nayakattu

Men's 81kg: Manish Tokas, Kunal

SQUASH:

Women's Team Pool B: India vs China (11:00 AM IST)

TABLE TENNIS:

Mixed Doubles: Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar, Achanta Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra (8:30 AM IST onwards)

VOLLEYBALL:

Women's semifinal: India vs Hong Kong (3:00 PM IST)