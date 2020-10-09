JUST IN
IPL 2020 live score, DC vs RR: Delhi eyes top spot on points table today

At the DC vs RR toss, both the captains would look to bat first and put a massive target for the opposition. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

RR players celebrate the wicket of CSK player match 4 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Photo by: Sportzpics for BCCI
Delhi Capitals would not make any changes in its playing 11 while Rajasthan may give David Miller a chance ahead of Ben Stokes’ return after today’s match. Photo by: Sportzpics for BCCI

In today’s match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah cricket ground. Delhi would be eyeing a top spot on IPL 2020 points table if it manages to pull off a win against Rajasthan. Currently, DC is at the second spot with eight points from five matches while RR is at seventh with four points in as many games.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

RR vs DC live toss updates: The coin flip between Rajasthan’s Steve Smith and Delhi’s Shreyas will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss. As the team batting first has won three out of four matches. Moreover, Rajasthan is the only side who played two matches at Sharjah and won one match each batting first and chasing.

RR vs DC playing 11: Delhi Capitals would not make any changes in its playing 11 while Rajasthan may give David Miller a chance ahead of Ben Stokes’ return after today’s match.

IPL live score: RR vs DC full scorecard



Rajasthan vs Delhi live streaming details

The RR vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Follow RR vs DC live match updates here

First Published: Fri, October 09 2020. 16:43 IST

