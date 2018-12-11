Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Belgium vs Pakistan in today's first match

On Day 14 of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018, the first match will be played between Belgium and Pakistan while in today's second match Netherlands will lock horns with Canada at in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison, Belgium won all 3 matches against Pakistan since 2013. In the Hockey World Cup 2018, Belgium stood 2nd in the Pool C thanks to their two wins (South Africa and Canada) and a draw against the hosts India. Pakistan, on the other hand, just managed to qualify for crossover thanks to their superior goal difference -5 compared to Malaysia's -9. Pakistan played some brilliant defensive Hockey against Germany in their first league match in 2018. Pakistan need to come up with new strategy to hold the world number 2 Belgium to seal a quarterfinal berth.

Hockey World Cup 2018, Cross-over 4: Netherlands vs Canada

In today's second hockey match, the Netherlands will take on Canada at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. In the head-to-head comparison for previous hockey World Cups, Canada never defeated Netherlands as the Dutch won 2 matches scoring 9 goals against them. The winner of cross-over 4 will lock horns with India on December 13.

Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details

Hockey World Cup 2018, Crossovers

Crossover 3: Belgium vs Pakistan (Cross-over 1)

Time: 16:45 pm IST

Belgium vs Pakistan will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

Cross-over 4: Netherlands vs Canada

Time: 7 pm IST

Netherlands vs Canada live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.

Stay Tuned for score and match updates…