IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT live score: Unbeaten Gujarat take on jittery Punjab

The in-form and unbeaten Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings on Friday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. While Gujarat Titans have played only two matches so far, their performace has impressed one and all. Punjab Kings have been a bit jittery.
Gujarat Titans' lethal pace attack will ask some probing questions to the dynamic Punjab Kings top-order in the IPL match on Friday.
In terms of composition and balance, both Gujarat and Punjab are very different and that makes for an enticing contest on a Brabourne Stadium track where runs are always on offer.
Punjab in their three games have shown that the approach this year would be to go hammer and tongs during the Powerplay overs and set the tempo for the rest of the innings.
In IPL however, there are some intriguing sub-plots that make it an engaging Friday. It will be a battle between Punjab's costliest buy (apart from skipper Mayank Agarwal's retention) Liam Livingstone and New Zealand's speed merchant Lockie Ferguson.
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans squads
Punjab Kings (from): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.
PBKS vs GT match details
The PBKS vs GT match will take place at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm IST. The match can be watched across Star network in English and Hindi commentary. It can be live streamed on Hotstar with options of commentary in various regional languages.
