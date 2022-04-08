JUST IN
IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT toss update: Gujarat win toss, elect to bowl first

PBKS vs GT live updates: Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium. Catch all the live updates here on IPL 2022 latest match.

BS Web Team 

File photo of Liam Livingstone. Photo:@liaml4893

The in-form and unbeaten Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings on Friday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. While Gujarat Titans have played only two matches so far, their performace has impressed one and all. Punjab Kings have been a bit jittery.

Gujarat Titans' lethal pace attack will ask some probing questions to the dynamic Punjab Kings top-order in the IPL match on Friday.

In terms of composition and balance, both Gujarat and Punjab are very different and that makes for an enticing contest on a Brabourne Stadium track where runs are always on offer.

Punjab in their three games have shown that the approach this year would be to go hammer and tongs during the Powerplay overs and set the tempo for the rest of the innings.

In IPL however, there are some intriguing sub-plots that make it an engaging Friday. It will be a battle between Punjab's costliest buy (apart from skipper Mayank Agarwal's retention) Liam Livingstone and New Zealand's speed merchant Lockie Ferguson.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans playing XI

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh


Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

PBKS vs GT match details

The PBKS vs GT match will take place at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm IST. The match can be watched across Star network in English and Hindi commentary. It can be live streamed on Hotstar with options of commentary in various regional languages.

