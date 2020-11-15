Masters Tournament 2020: It's Dustin all the way… he's taken no prisoners

Don’t read this, Dustin! In 1996, after parring the first 6 holes on the first day, Greg Norman fired 9 birdies in the next 12 holes to tie the course record of 63 for any one round set by Nick Price a decade earlier. On the final day he led and was paired with Nick Faldo who was six shots behind.

They both went on to craft the greatest comeback in Masters history (Faldo) and a corresponding greatest collapse (Norman) when Faldo won by an embarrassing five shots. Faldo didn’t know where to look after his friend lost by an 11-shot swing. History repeats itself as a farce and ...