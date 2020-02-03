JUST IN
Rohit Sharma out of remaining New Zealand tour due to calf injury: Report
Sachin's WC win among 5 on shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award

The moment, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', is a reference to the Indian team's 2011 World Cup win

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one among five contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

The moment, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', is a reference to the Indian team's 2011 World Cup win.

Tendulkar won the World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy in 2011 in Mumbai and was carried on the shoulders of his teammates in one of the lasting images of the country's sporting history.

The foundation has launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 for public voting, which gives fans the opportunity to choose one the winner.

The winner will be announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show in Berlin on February 17.

 
First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 21:25 IST

