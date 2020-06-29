Sri Lanka Premier League T20 begins today: Know schedule, teams, and more

After a coronavirus-induced hiatus, competitive is finally set to return to Sri Lanka as the Sri Lanka UVA Premier League T20 tournament gets underway today. Resumption of sports in the country is seen as safe by many as Sri Lanka has claimed for some time now that it has had no community spread of Covid-19.

This T20 tournament, which will see a double round-robin format, will feature some top-of-the-line cricketers. The top-ranked team at the end of the double round-robin stage will qualify for the final, and the second- and third-placed teams will play the eliminator to decide the second finalist.

Veterans like Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Tushara, Farveez Maharoof, and Ajantha Mendis will be a part of the tournament.

Where to watch the T20 tournament

The Sri Lanka Premier League T20 will be live telecast on the Fancode app, Youtube and Facebook Live.

Schedule of the tounament

29 June, 11:00 am: Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

29 June, 14:30 pm: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

30 June, 11:00 am: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

30 June, 14:30 pm: Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

01 July, 11:00 am: Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

01 July, 14:30 pm: Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

02 July, 11:00 am: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

02 July, 14:30 pm: Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

03 July, 11:00 pm: Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

03 July, 14:30 pm: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

04 July, 11:00 am: Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

04 July, 14:30 pm: Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

05 July, 11:00 am: Eliminator 2nd Position vs 3rd Position

05 July, 14:30 pm: Grand Final 1st Position vs Winner of the Eliminator

Squads

Monaragala Hornets: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wicket-keeper), Kasun Senanayaka (vice-captain), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe

Unilions Mahiyanganaya: Thilan Tushara (captain), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (wicket-keeper), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (vice-captain), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe

Badulla Sea Eagles: Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga (vice-captain), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wicket-keeper), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka

Wellawaya Vipers: Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (wicket-keeper), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (vice-captain), Gayan Chathurange