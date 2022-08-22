JUST IN
ZIM vs IND 3rd ODI Live Updates: KL Rahul wins toss, India to bat first

Zimbabwe vs India third ODI Live Updates: India would look to do a clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club, Harare

BS Web Team 

India in lead in the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe. Photo:@ZimCricketv
India vs Zimbabwe third ODI. Photo:@ZimCricketv
Team India has been in terrific form and it would look to carry that on when it faces Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Men in Blue have already won the first two games quite comfortably and nothing less than a clean sweep will be on their minds.

ZIM vs IND 3rd ODI Toss: 

The toss between India captain KL Rahul and Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva was won by the former at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. He decided to bat first. 

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

The Indian team could play a lot of different players, to be honest. First and foremost, Avesh Khan could come in place of Prasidh Krishna while Deepak Chahar could replace Mohd Siraj to balance out the workload. Shahbaz Ahmed could make his India debut in place of Axar Patel and Rahul Tripathi could come in as Deepak Hooda or Ishan Kishan’s replacement in the side.

As for Zimbabwe, they could think of bringing in Milton Shumba and Clive Madande in place of Kaitano or Innocent Kaia or even Wessely Madhevere just to shake up things a bit in the batting department. As for bowling, they could go with Richard Ngarava in place of Victor Nyauchi.

India Playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Zimbabwe Playing 11

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, T Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Zimbabwe vs India 3rd ODI Live Updates: Catch all the updates from India’s tour of Zimbabwe with the third and final match today at the Harare Sports Club

