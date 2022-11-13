I hope to attract a bunch of interns from IIT-Bombay: Binance's Rohit Wad

As financial regulators tighten their scrutiny of exchanges, Binance -- the world’s largest such exchange -- is revamping its image across the globe. The big challenge for Chief Officer ROHIT WAD, who joined the company in April from Microsoft, is to make Binance’s offerings easy to use. In a Zoom interview with Shivani Shinde he talks about hiring more interns from India, making crypto easy to use and ensuring regulatory compliance. Edited excerpts: