Launched in 2014, iPhone 6 added to list of vintage products by Apple

Tech giant Apple has added the iPhone 6, launched in 2014, to its list of vintage products.
In February 2022, the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus received the same classification as antique, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will follow suit, reports AppleInsider.
When the iPhone 6s was launched, the tech giant continued to sell the iPhone 6 as its lower-cost offering. It finally stopped sales once the iPhone 7 was released in 2016.
The larger "Plus" model of the iPhone was initially made available with the release of the iPhone 6 series. It also had a new design with curved edges that replaced the iPhone 4 through iPhone 5s's previous design with flat edges.
Along with the iPhone 6, Apple also introduced Apple Pay, a safe way for customers to make purchases online by saving their credit and debit cards in the Wallet app.
The tech giant considered one of its products as vintage when it stopped distributing them for sale more than five years and less than seven years ago.
It provides service and parts for vintage products for up to seven years or as required by law.
--IANS
vc/dpb
First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 15:00 IST
