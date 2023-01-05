JUST IN
DIZO set to launch Watch D Pro smartwatch in India on Jan 9: Details here
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here
Age of celebration of tech for tech's sake is over, says MS CEO Nadella
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G review: A midrange phone full of surprises
CES 2023: Asus unveils Vivobook, Zenbook, Studiobook, ExpertBook laptops
HP launches Voyager Free 60 Plus earbuds with touchscreen on charging case
CES 2023: Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit for disabled gamers
CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils new SoC for automated driving in vehicles
Samsung launches Galaxy F04 smartphone at Rs 9,499: Sale info, specs, more
CES 2023: HP unveils new laptops, monitors for productive hybrid working
You are here: Home » Technology » News
DIZO set to launch Watch D Pro smartwatch in India on Jan 9: Details here
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Qualcomm introduces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for two-way messaging solution

"Iridium is proud to be the satellite network that supports Snapdragon Satellite for premium smartphones," Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium, said in a statement

Topics
Qualcomm | Qualcomm Snapdragon

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

Qualcomm
FILE PHOTO: Qualcomm's logo is seen at its booth at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing | Photo: Reuters

Chip-maker Qualcomm on Thursday announced "Snapdragon Satellite" - a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones - at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023.

Qualcomm and global satellite communications company, Iridium, have entered into an agreement to bring satellite-based connectivity to next-generation premium Android smartphones.

Moreover, US-based technology company Garmin looks forward to collaborating with support for emergency messaging, according to the company.

"Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories," Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

Snapdragon Satellite will offer truly global coverage from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications -- for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations, said the company.

"Iridium is proud to be the satellite network that supports Snapdragon Satellite for premium smartphones," Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium, said in a statement.

"Our network is tailored for this service - our advanced, LEO satellites cover every part of the globe and support the lower-power, low-latency connections ideal for the satellite-powered services enabled by the industry-leading Snapdragon Satellite," he added.

The company also mentioned that beyond smartphones, Snapdragon Satellite can expand to other devices, including laptops, tablets, vehicles and IoT (Internet of Things).

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Qualcomm

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU