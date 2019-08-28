By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
September 04, 2019, Wednesday
After cars, now truck sales hit a speed bump; decline 60% in August
India's economy grew by 5 per cent in the June quarter, the slowest in over six years. The manufacturing sector fared worse, ...
September 04, 2019, Wednesday
Fiat Chrysler Automobile India appoints Partha Datta as president and MD
Datta has assumed the charge of the new position from September 4
September 04, 2019, Wednesday
Auto dealers unsure of a revival in consumer sentiment in festive season
A slump during the festive season would eliminate any chance of revival of the auto sector this financial year
September 03, 2019, Tuesday
Motown crisis: Deafening silence at Pimpri-Chinchwad's auto parts units
The first of a 3-part series captures how declining sales and job losses have hit companies in Pimpri-Chinchwad, an automobile ...
September 03, 2019, Tuesday
Ashok Leyland meets BS-VI emission norms for all its heavy-duty vehicles
Company claims it is the first OEM to achieve this goal, way ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline; LCVs and ICVs to follow suit ...
September 03, 2019, Tuesday
TVS Motor domestic two-wheeler sales fall 20%; three-wheeler sales up 11%
However, the company said that the sales in August 2019 were 4 per cent higher than the sales of July, 2019 - 279,465 units
September 03, 2019, Tuesday
Ashok Leyland truck sales drops 70% in Aug; total M&HCV sales slide 63%
Light commercial vehicle sales dropped by 12% to 3,711 units in August 2019
September 02, 2019, Monday
Automakers call for tax cuts as sales fall and analysts slash forecasts
Passenger vehicles sales in the country are set to fall for a tenth consecutive month in August.
September 02, 2019, Monday
Maruti Suzuki reduces output for 7th straight month in Aug with 34% cut
The company produced a total of 1,11,370 units in August as against 1,68,725 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India ...
September 02, 2019, Monday
From Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors, auto sales see steep fall in August
Auto sales have more than halved; executives await impact of government sops
September 01, 2019, Sunday
Maruti's plans to launch electric car faces 2 issues: cost, charging infra
Maruti Suzuki India is currently testing a fleet of 50 prototype EVs based on WagonR model platform developed by Suzuki Motor ...
September 01, 2019, Sunday
Auto sales in August to be 'far worse' than July, analysts expect 30% fall
At present, the sector has been impacted by a consumption slowdown which is a culmination of several factors like high GST rates, ...
August 30, 2019, Friday
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attempts to take on the Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - meaning 'more' in Gaelic - attempts to take on the all-conquering Maruti Suzuki Swift. Does it ...
August 30, 2019, Friday
Maruti Suzuki XL6 is much like the Ertiga, but quite a lot nicer
This is one of the nicest engines in the market - it's smooth, refined and has a peppy low-end character
August 30, 2019, Friday
Named after Hercules's son, the Kia Seltos spells strength and speed
The manual gear shift is a bit tricky and being a six-speed setup, the reverse slot is positioned to the front
August 29, 2019, Thursday
Stimulus package not enough to stop auto sector decline: Fitch Solutions
Fitch said the strongest stimulus measure by the govt is its move to increase liquidity in the shadow banking sector, which is ...
August 29, 2019, Thursday
Toyota, Suzuki enter into capital alliance amid a shake-up in auto industry
Through deepening partnership with Maruti, Toyota in India will be able to draw buyers
August 28, 2019, Wednesday
Nothing much in stimulus to make consumers happy, say carmakers
Auto sales in India have been falling for nine straight months
August 28, 2019, Wednesday
Revolt launches first electric bike RV400 with special payment plan
The RV400 comes with a host of introductory benefits such as unlimited battery warranty, free maintenance benefits, product ...
August 28, 2019, Wednesday
Govt has done its bit, now industry must create demand: BMW Group India CEO
India is not a short-term story and we believe in its long-term growth, said BMW Group India CEO