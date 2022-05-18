Automobile News
June 01, 2022, Wednesday
E-scooter growth stagnates after meteoric rise; registrations fall over 24%
The February and March figures had prompted analysts to make ambitious projections
May 31, 2022, Tuesday
Mandatory 6 airbags to hit small car market adversely, says Maruti
The auto major noted that the regulation would largely impact the cost-sensitive entry-level car segment -- which has been facing ...
May 28, 2022, Saturday
From Maruti Brezza to Kia Sonet: Five CNG SUVs set to hit Indian roads soon
Compressed natural gas is cheaper and more eco-friendly than petrol and diesel, and several top carmakers are now launching their ...
May 27, 2022, Friday
Okinawa Autotech to invest Rs 1200-1,500 cr in e-two-wheelers in two years
This includes the JV with Tacita; company is in talks with PE firms
May 26, 2022, Thursday
Simple Energy defers deliveries of e-scooter as govt may announce new norms
Simple Energy CEO Suhas Rajkumar said EV industry might see some changes in policy primarily related to battery packs and testing ...
May 26, 2022, Thursday
Kia India opens bookings for EV6, its first electric model in India
Only 100 units of EV6, which comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), would be available for sales in India this year
May 25, 2022, Wednesday
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India today: Check price, features
The BMW i4 is expected to be available in two variants - the eDrive40 and the M50 xDrive
May 24, 2022, Tuesday
Hindustan Motors plots a comeback; talks on for JV with European co for EVs
MoU signed, due diligence expected to start soon and conclude in 2-3 months; project will start two-wheelers and then add ...
May 24, 2022, Tuesday
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch today: Check price, other details
Here, we take a look at the design, performance, and expected price of the new Triumph Tiger 1200
May 23, 2022, Monday
Ola Electric starts deliveries of units within 24 hours of their purchase
The company had opened the latest purchase window on May 21. It was the third purchase window opened by Ola Electric for ...
May 23, 2022, Monday
Hyundai drives in GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition at Rs 6.28 lakh
Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has launched GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition with prices starting from Rs 6.28 lakh ...
May 22, 2022, Sunday
India's entry-level cars lose steam as buyers wait it out in inflation
Industry's shift to more expensive models and international chip shortage drag down volumes to a 7-year-low
May 21, 2022, Saturday
A slew of new launches likely by EV players amid rising fuel prices
Manufacturers are aiming to address the issue of limited EV options with the new cars they plan to bring
May 19, 2022, Thursday
'Semiconductor shortage to ease off after 6 months': Dheeraj Hinduja
Executive chairman of Ashok Leyland says commercial vehicles sector will revive and steel prices will soften in some three
May 19, 2022, Thursday
Volkswagen, Mahindra & Mahindra sign agreement to collaborate on EVs
The Volkswagen, Mahindra & Mahindra agreement comes in less than 6 months after Mahindra brought the curtains down on all kinds ...
May 19, 2022, Thursday
Honda City e:HEV: Strategic rollout, takes sedan experience to next level
At 26 km per litre, the electric hybrid sedan boasts a range-topping mileage
May 19, 2022, Thursday
Jeep Meridian SUV to launch in India today: Check price, other details
Jeep Meridian SUV to launch in India today: It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged Multijet diesel engine, which produces 170 ...
May 18, 2022, Wednesday
TVS Motor launches electric scooter with three variants under iQube brand
Vehicles will have a higher range of 140 km on a single charge and intelligent features such as 7-inch TFT touchscreen and clean ...
May 18, 2022, Wednesday
Stellantis bets big on India market; to launch first EV next year
The global automotive major Stellantis is planning to launch its first electric vehicle in India under the Citroen brand next ...
May 18, 2022, Wednesday
Stellantis sees India as profitable auto mkt amid China, Russia challenges
Stellantis expects revenues in India to more than double by 2030 and operating profit margins to be in double-digits within the ...