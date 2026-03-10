Market radar: January 20, 2026 to February 20, 2026

T he BS Defence index has regained momentum after December quarter earnings and a record Budget allocation, lifting the index's market capitalisation. While still trading below the key long term trend indicator, improving technical signals and broad-based stock advances have helped it outperform frontline indices in recent sessions.

BS Defence index

BS Defence index The BS Defence index rebounds ahead of a key short-term trend indicator but remains below its 200-day DMA, tempering bullish investor sentiment

Index returns

Index returns Also Read Rajputana Stainless IPO subscribed 30% on Day 1; QIB portion nearly full The BS Defence index rebounded after December quarter earnings and the Budget, with indications of strengthening sentiment

Powering ahead