Market radar: January 20, 2026 to February 20, 2026

The BS Defence index has regained momentum after December quarter earnings and a record Budget allocation, lifting the index's market capitalisation. While still trading below the key long term trend indicator, improving technical signals and broad-based stock advances have helped it outperform frontline indices in recent sessions.
BS Defence index
The BS Defence index rebounds ahead of a key short-term trend indicator but remains below its 200-day DMA, tempering bullish investor sentiment
Index returns
The BS Defence index rebounded after December quarter earnings and the Budget, with indications of strengthening sentiment
Powering ahead
The BS Defence index outperformed the broader market and offered a cushion, while the Sensex and Nifty 50 have remained relatively steady with modest gains
BS Defence Index companies
Following the record defence allocation in Union Budget 2026, the BS Defence index market capitalisation rose to over ₹10.72 trillion, with over 70 per cent of stocks advancing
BS Defence Index companies