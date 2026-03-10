Global briefing: From US missile defence radars to Chinese hybrid UAVs
New radar contracts, Europe's , France's VTOL UAS, and China's hybrid transport aircraft highlight rapid advances in military and unmanned systems worldwide
The 107.6 metre (m) vessel, being built by Dutch company Damen in Romania's Galati for $156 million, boasts a 94 m deck for launching and landing aerial drones, a hangar for assembly and maintenance, and a stern ramp for operationalising drones.
It is expected to be delivered in the latter half of this year.
France set to acquire new UAS
France is set to acquire the Aliaca uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) version developed by European firm Airbus, this year.
The VTOL UAS was unveiled in April and was produced in under a year based on a version already deployed in the French Navy.
It possesses a camera, a gyro-stabilised electro-optical/infrared payload, and an autonomous identification system receiver capable of scanning distant ships.
Deliveries are expected to start in May, making France the maiden operator of the VTOL system.
World’s maiden hybrid transport aircraft
China’s CH YH-1000S, the world’s first hybrid-powered unmanned transport aircraft, conducted its maiden flight in Chongqing in southwest China, last month, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. It regarded this development as a military “game changer” in the Taiwan Strait.
An enhanced version of its predecessor, the CH YH-1000, the drone reduces take-off and landing distances and bolsters payload and range. It comprises a hybrid power plant, a gas-powered engine, and an electric motor, reported China Daily.
It can be useful for international cargo supply, emergency rescue and relief missions, naval surveillance, and weather monitoring.
